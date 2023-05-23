China launches scientific expedition to Mt. Qomolangma

Xinhua) 08:30, May 23, 2023

Scientific research members learn to set up automatic weather station near the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

MOUNT QOMOLANGMA BASE CAMP, Tibet, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have started a scientific expedition to the Mount Qomolangma region in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as part of the second comprehensive scientific expedition to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

A total of 170 scientists are conducting research on water, ecology and human activities, aiming to reveal the mechanism of environmental change and optimize the ecological security barrier system on the plateau.

Dubbed "the roof of the world" and "water tower of Asia," the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is an important ecological security barrier in China. It is also a natural laboratory for conducting research on the evolution of the Earth and life, the interaction among spheres and the relationship between man and Earth.

According to the law on ecological conservation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the state encourages and supports scientific investigation and research on the plateau, and promotes long-term research to grasp the ecological background of the plateau and its changes.

As an important part of the second comprehensive scientific expedition to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, which was initiated in 2017, the ongoing expedition is of great significance to studying the impact of climate and environment change in the Mt. Qomolangma region on other parts of the world.

The 2023 Qomolangma expedition will continue to focus on major scientific issues such as how the extremely high altitude environment of Mt. Qomolangma changes under the influence of global warming, how the environment change of Mt. Qomolangma interacts with the westerly winds and monsoons, and how the environment of Mt. Qomolangma will affect the changes of the "water tower of Asia," according to Yao Tandong, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and team leader of the second comprehensive scientific expedition to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

"The Qomolangma expedition has realized the transformation from 'I want to conquer you' to 'I want to understand you,' achieved the application of new technologies and new means, and resulted in important international influence," he said.

A series of scientific achievements including "the synergy and influence of westerly winds and monsoons," "the special physiological response of the human body in the Mt. Qomolangma region" and "the ecological process of the greening of the Mt. Qomolangma region" have been made so far during the second comprehensive scientific expedition to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

A scientific research member tests water quality near the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

A scientific research member works near the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Scientific research members discuss with each other at a sea level of 5,300 meters of the Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

A scientific research member operates a drone to collect air sample at an atmosphere and environment observation and research station of the Mount Qomolangma region in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This aerial photo shows scientific research members collecting water sample at a sea level of 5,300 meters of the Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Scientific research members measure river flow velocity near the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Scientific research members collect soil samples near the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

