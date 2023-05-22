Dateng Gorge water conservancy project under construction in Guiping, S China

Xinhua) 09:55, May 22, 2023

A technician checks fish fry hatching containers at a fish propagation station of the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Dateng Gorge water conservancy project is under construction on a section of Qianjiang River in Guiping, south China's Guangxi, where is an important spawning field for migration fishes in Zhujiang River basin.

In order to protect fishes and the biodiversity of aquatic life in the Zhujiang River basin, minimize the influence of the project on ecological environment, a research team of the project has carried out surveys, protection, rescue and artificial breeding on endangered, rare and cash fishes.

Researchers have successfully bred nine species of rare fishes and released 8.66 million fish fry.

Technicians conduct water quality monitor at a fish propagation station of the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A researcher works at a rare fish conservation center of the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Technicians conduct night monitor of the nature-imitated fishway of the auxiliary dam in Nanmu River, which is part of the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A technician sprays fish feed at a fish propagation station of the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Researchers work at a rare fish conservation center of the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This aerial photo shows the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A technician looks at fish spawn at a fish propagation station of the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This aerial photo shows the nature-imitated fishway of the auxiliary dam in Nanmu River, which is part of the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Technicians test and compare water samples at a fish propagation station of the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This aerial photo shows the nature-imitated fishway of the auxiliary dam in Nanmu River, which is part of the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)