Former vice president of China Development Bank under investigation

Xinhua) 14:10, May 20, 2023

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Zhou Qingyu, a former vice president of China Development Bank, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, an official statement said Friday.

Zhou, also a former member of the bank's committee of the Communist Party of China, is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Supervisory Commission (NSC) on suspicion of severe violations of disciplines and laws, the CCDI and NSC statement said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)