Chinese yuan weakens slightly in April

Xinhua) 08:53, May 11, 2023

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China's yuan weakened slightly against a basket of currencies last month, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS).

At the end of April, the CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yuan's strength relative to a basket of currencies, went down 0.28 percent from the end of March to 99.52, according to the CFETS.

The index compares the yuan with the value of 24 currencies, including the U.S. dollar, euro and Japanese yen.

Last month also saw an index that measures the yuan against the Bank for International Settlements currency basket down 0.51 percent from the previous month to 103.89.

The index measuring the yuan against the Special Drawing Rights basket dropped 1.13 percent month on month to 95.31.

