China's foreign trade up 5.8 pct in first four months
(Xinhua) 13:09, May 09, 2023
BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China's total imports and exports expanded 5.8 percent year on year to 13.32 trillion yuan in the first four months of 2023, official data showed Tuesday.
Exports grew 10.6 percent year on year while imports rose 0.02 percent in the first four months, it added.
In U.S. dollar terms, total foreign trade came in at 1.94 trillion U.S. dollars in the period, down 1.9 percent year on year, according to the General Administration of Customs.
In April alone, foreign trade increased 8.9 percent year on year.
