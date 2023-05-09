Comicomment：'Hacking empire' U.S. runs rampant, causing harm worldwide

Ecns.cn) 08:54, May 09, 2023

（ECNS）-- An investigation report was released on the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States, one of the major intelligence agencies of the U.S. federal government, revealing an "empire of hackers" under U.S. manipulation.

Over a long period, the CIA has been secretly orchestrating "peaceful evolution" and "color revolutions" around the world, continuously conducting espionage activities, said the report by China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and internet security company 360.

The CIA's covert cyber operations are extremely insidious and seemingly without limits, embodying their "classic" motto of "lie, cheat, steal." The CIA are the sinister hands behind America's pursuit of cyber dominance, and wherever the hands reach, there is little peace. The actions of the United States have brought serious harm to the order of cybersecurity and even global stability, earning them the well-deserved "hacker empire" and the title of the "world's biggest source of chaos."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)