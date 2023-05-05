Coronation ceremony of King Charles III under preparation in London
People walk on a street in London, Britain, May 3, 2023. The coronation ceremony of King Charles III is to be held on May 6 in London. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
People walk on a street in London, Britain, May 3, 2023. The coronation ceremony of King Charles III is to be held on May 6 in London. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A woman walks on a street in London, Britain, May 3, 2023. The coronation ceremony of King Charles III is to be held on May 6 in London. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
People walk on a street in London, Britain, May 3, 2023. The coronation ceremony of King Charles III is to be held on May 6 in London. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
People walk on a street in London, Britain, May 3, 2023. The coronation ceremony of King Charles III is to be held on May 6 in London. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
The reflection of British national flags are seen on the window of a double-decker in London, Britain, May 3, 2023. The coronation ceremony of King Charles III is to be held on May 6 in London. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Photos
