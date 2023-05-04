Young technicians use digital technology to preserve cultural relics in Mogao Grottoes

Xinhua) 09:36, May 04, 2023

Xiong Yeteng, a technician from the Dunhuang Academy's digital preservation team, prepares to collect images of murals in a cave of the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 25, 2023. A group of young technicians have sought to use digital technology to ensure the permanent preservation and sustainable use of cultural relics in the Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Dunhuang. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

An Huili, a technician from the Dunhuang Academy's digital preservation team, works on an image collection plan in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 25, 2023. A group of young technicians have sought to use digital technology to ensure the permanent preservation and sustainable use of cultural relics in the Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Dunhuang. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows the cave area of the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. A group of young technicians have sought to use digital technology to ensure the permanent preservation and sustainable use of cultural relics in the Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Dunhuang. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

Han Xue, a member of the Dunhuang Academy's digital preservation team, looks up "Digital Dunhuang" website in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 25, 2023. A group of young technicians have sought to use digital technology to ensure the permanent preservation and sustainable use of cultural relics in the Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Dunhuang. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Liao Xueting, a marketer from the Dunhuang Academy's digital preservation team, arranges cultural and creative products in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 25, 2023. A group of young technicians have sought to use digital technology to ensure the permanent preservation and sustainable use of cultural relics in the Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Dunhuang. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Tourists visit the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 2, 2023. A group of young technicians have sought to use digital technology to ensure the permanent preservation and sustainable use of cultural relics in the Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Dunhuang. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoliang)

Liao Xueting, a marketer from the Dunhuang Academy's digital preservation team, walks past a high-fidelity replica of a mural in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 25, 2023. A group of young technicians have sought to use digital technology to ensure the permanent preservation and sustainable use of cultural relics in the Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Dunhuang. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Xiong Yeteng (C), a technician from the Dunhuang Academy's digital preservation team, and his colleagues look at the newly collected pictures in a cave of the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 25, 2023. A group of young technicians have sought to use digital technology to ensure the permanent preservation and sustainable use of cultural relics in the Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Dunhuang. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Nian Haili, a technician from the Dunhuang Academy's digital preservation team, processes images of a mural in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 25, 2023. A group of young technicians have sought to use digital technology to ensure the permanent preservation and sustainable use of cultural relics in the Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Dunhuang. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

Xiong Yeteng, a technician from the Dunhuang Academy's digital preservation team, prepares to collect images of murals in a cave of the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 25, 2023. A group of young technicians have sought to use digital technology to ensure the permanent preservation and sustainable use of cultural relics in the Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Dunhuang. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Nian Haili, a technician from the Dunhuang Academy's digital preservation team, processes images of a mural in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 25, 2023. A group of young technicians have sought to use digital technology to ensure the permanent preservation and sustainable use of cultural relics in the Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Dunhuang. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

