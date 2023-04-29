1st phase of Haigang District grain reserve base project put into operation
This photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows the first phase of the Haigang District grain reserve base project of Central Grain Reserve Qinhuangdao Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd. affiliated to China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin) in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province. The first phase of the project, with a designed grain storage capacity of 250,000 tons, has been put into operation after completion. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
This photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows the first phase of the Haigang District grain reserve base project of Central Grain Reserve Qinhuangdao Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd. affiliated to China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin) in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province. The first phase of the project, with a designed grain storage capacity of 250,000 tons, has been put into operation after completion. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
This aerial photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows the first phase of the Haigang District grain reserve base project of Central Grain Reserve Qinhuangdao Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd. affiliated to China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin) in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province. The first phase of the project, with a designed grain storage capacity of 250,000 tons, has been put into operation after completion. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
This photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows the first phase of the Haigang District grain reserve base project of Central Grain Reserve Qinhuangdao Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd. affiliated to China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin) in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province. The first phase of the project, with a designed grain storage capacity of 250,000 tons, has been put into operation after completion. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
This aerial photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows the first phase of the Haigang District grain reserve base project of Central Grain Reserve Qinhuangdao Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd. affiliated to China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin) in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province. The first phase of the project, with a designed grain storage capacity of 250,000 tons, has been put into operation after completion. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
This aerial photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows the first phase of the Haigang District grain reserve base project of Central Grain Reserve Qinhuangdao Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd. affiliated to China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin) in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province. The first phase of the project, with a designed grain storage capacity of 250,000 tons, has been put into operation after completion. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
Photos
Related Stories
- China approves projects worth 20 bln USD in April: economic planner
- China approves projects worth 35 bln USD in Q1: economic planner
- Backgrounder: China's Three Gorges project
- China eyes major projects to bolster growth
- Sri Lankan gov't extends agreement of China-funded project
- Projects opening to overseas researchers
- Brunei, China sign Temburong Bridge Project
- China becomes biggest investor in Germany with record project numbers
- Chinese investors interested in Sri Lanka: ambassador
- Sri Lankans call for US $ 1.4b Chinese project to continue
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.