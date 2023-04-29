1st phase of Haigang District grain reserve base project put into operation

Xinhua) 10:10, April 29, 2023

This photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows the first phase of the Haigang District grain reserve base project of Central Grain Reserve Qinhuangdao Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd. affiliated to China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin) in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province. The first phase of the project, with a designed grain storage capacity of 250,000 tons, has been put into operation after completion. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows the first phase of the Haigang District grain reserve base project of Central Grain Reserve Qinhuangdao Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd. affiliated to China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin) in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province. The first phase of the project, with a designed grain storage capacity of 250,000 tons, has been put into operation after completion. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows the first phase of the Haigang District grain reserve base project of Central Grain Reserve Qinhuangdao Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd. affiliated to China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin) in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province. The first phase of the project, with a designed grain storage capacity of 250,000 tons, has been put into operation after completion. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows the first phase of the Haigang District grain reserve base project of Central Grain Reserve Qinhuangdao Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd. affiliated to China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin) in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province. The first phase of the project, with a designed grain storage capacity of 250,000 tons, has been put into operation after completion. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows the first phase of the Haigang District grain reserve base project of Central Grain Reserve Qinhuangdao Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd. affiliated to China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin) in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province. The first phase of the project, with a designed grain storage capacity of 250,000 tons, has been put into operation after completion. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows the first phase of the Haigang District grain reserve base project of Central Grain Reserve Qinhuangdao Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd. affiliated to China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin) in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province. The first phase of the project, with a designed grain storage capacity of 250,000 tons, has been put into operation after completion. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)