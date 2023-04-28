China signs participation contract for Expo 2025 in Osaka

TOKYO, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China has signed a participation contract for the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, western Japan, indicating that the preparations for China's attendance will be in full swing.

The document was signed on Thursday between Zhang Shenfeng, commissioner general of the China Pavilion and vice chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and Hiroyuki Ishige, secretary general of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

At the signing ceremony, the architectural design of the large-scale self-built China Pavilion was displayed.

The bamboo-yellow structure taking the form of a traditional long scroll of ancient Chinese letters embodies the concept that Chinese culture originates from nature, conforms to nature, and coexists harmoniously with nature.

Zhang said the theme of China's exhibition is "Building a community of life for man and nature - a future society of green development," adding that China hopes its participation will help enhance the exchange and cooperation with Japan and other countries in culture, economy, trade and other fields, and promote a future society of green development with all other exhibitors.

At the same time, China will plan a variety of supporting activities to be held in Japan, involving China's local governments and big enterprises, in a bid to enhance bilateral cultural exchanges and the mutual learning and practical cooperation between Chinese and Japanese enterprises, and inject fresh impetus into the development of China-Japan ties, Zhang noted.

Ishige thanked China for its strong support to Expo 2025 and expressed hope that the exchanges and cooperation will deepen between the two countries in various fields including culture, economy and trade through the World Expo as a platform.

Themed "Designing Future Society of Our Lives," the World Expo 2025 is scheduled to be held from April 13 to Oct. 13, 2025. The Japanese government expects to see the participation of some 150 countries and regions, as well as 25 international organizations.

