Village party secretary leads locals on journey to rural revitalization

Xinhua) 15:47, April 27, 2023

Suka rides a horse to patrol mountains in Hemu Village of Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Hemu Village is located at Kanas scenic spot along the starting point of G219 national highway. Suka, the party secretary of the village, is leading the locals on the journey to rural revitalization. Joining in the horse team is an important source of income for villagers. Each member can take two horses to the team to provide services for tourists. At present, 68 of the team members have shrugged off poverty, and their annual income is increasing year by year. This year, Suka plans to adopt universal costumes and saddles for the horse team. In addition, team members will be sent for training in order to improve the quality of service. After the road from Burqin to Hemu was built, the tourism resources here soon turned into economic benefits for villagers. Hemu Village was lifted out of poverty in 2016, and the per capita net income of the villagers reached 44,000 yuan (about 6,355 U.S. dollars ) in 2022. In order to achieve the goal of rural revitalization, Suka has expanded homestay business together with the locals. He has also set up a cooperative of mountain nectar farming. Investment has been brought in to build a ski resort and a mineral water factory as well. As he devotes to the development of tourism and related services, Suka is concerned about environmental protection. He believes that only if the environments of the village and its surrounding areas are well protected can the business of tourism last.

This photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows Hemu Village at sunrise in Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Suka (1st L) rides down a hill with members of a horse team in Hemu Village of Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This aerial photo taken on March 29, 2023 shows scenery in Hemu Village of Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

This photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows the early morning in Hemu Village of Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Suka (C) and members of a horse team look over Hemu Village on a platform in Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Suka (1st R) rides up a hill with his team in Hemu Village of Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Suka rides back to a horse farm in Hemu Village of Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This aerial photo taken on March 29, 2023 shows tourists posing for a group photo on a bridge in Hemu Village of Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

This aerial photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows scenery in Hemu Village of Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Suka (L) and the captain of a horse team discuss the upgrading of a racecourse in Hemu Village of Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows Hemu Village at sunrise in Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Suka (front) inspects the route up the mountain with members of a horse team in Hemu Village of Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Suka (L) tells a villager about the rules on house renovation in Hemu Village of Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This aerial photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows Suka (L) helping a villager sort out the clutter at home in Hemu Village of Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

