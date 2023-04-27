Iranian court orders U.S. to pay 312.95 mln USD in compensation for 2017 Tehran attacks

Xinhua) 13:22, April 27, 2023

TEHRAN, April 26 (Xinhua) -- An Iranian civil court in Tehran has ruled that the United States must pay 312.95 million U.S. dollars in compensation to the families of victims of two terrorist attacks that occurred in Iran's parliament and Imam Khomeini Shrine in Tehran in June 2017.

According to the Mizan news agency of Iran's judiciary, the ruling was issued on Wednesday after lawsuits were filed by families of those who lost their lives or were permanently injured in the attacks.

The court found that the U.S. government, certain entities, and officials were responsible for supporting and assisting the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, which carried out the attacks.

The compensation includes 9.95 million U.S. dollars for material damages, 104 million U.S. dollars for moral damages, and 199 million U.S. dollars in punitive damages.

The court found that the "suspects" were accountable for the terrorist attacks in Tehran because there was proof that the U.S. government and officials played a significant role in organizing and guiding terrorist groups, including the IS.

This evidence included reliable news and information published by U.S. media, as well as books and speeches by U.S. officials that showed the Central Intelligence Agency's role in creating these terrorist groups, such as the IS, according to the Mizan news agency.

At least 13 people were killed and 43 others injured in the twin attacks in Tehran on June 7, 2017, for which the IS claimed responsibility. Six gunmen were involved in the attacks and all of them were killed in the operations.

