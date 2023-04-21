Home>>
Understanding China's macro-economic trend in 2023
(People's Daily App) 15:44, April 21, 2023
China's GDP rebounded to a stronger-than-expected 4.5 percent growth year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, pointing to a steady recovery amid the gradual normalization of production, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.
Join us for an exclusive interview with Yan Se, associate professor from Guanghua School of Management, Peking University, to better understand China’s macro-economic trend in 2023.
(Produced by Zhao Dantong, Tai Yixin, Ni Tao and Shi Menghao)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
