America's heinous regression on child labor exploits vulnerable migrants: Hill

Xinhua) 13:39, April 21, 2023

NEW YORK, April 20 (Xinhua) -- There's a really darker side to a tight job market in the United States: companies that can't find or afford the people they need are hiring migrant children to fill the void, which is not just illegal, but shameful and inexcusable, said an article published by The Hill on Wednesday.

"A recent New York Times investigation found migrant children are being employed by companies across the country, including factories hired by America's largest corporations to produce some of the biggest brands in the world," said the opinion article.

It uncovered children packaging Cheerios at night, and working in hazardous conditions near huge ovens cooking Chewy and Nature Valley granola bars, according to the article.

In all, the investigation identified 100 migrant child workers across 20 states. "Given that 130,000 unaccompanied minors entered the United States last year alone, the number of children working for American companies is likely far greater -- and the problem far worse -- than what the New York Times exposed," the article added.

"The understaffed Office of Refugee Resettlement within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is unable to fulfill its mandate to ensure migrant youth are not exploited or trafficked once placed under the care of their American sponsors," it said.

These children are left to fend for themselves with no one to look after them. At the same time, the Biden administration has reportedly "pushed" HHS to release children from border shelters "as quickly as possible," and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra has "pressured" those inside the agency "to move with the speed of an assembly line," the article said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)