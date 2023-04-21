Silk Road glassware exhibition held in Haikou, S China

Xinhua) 08:57, April 21, 2023

Visitors watch an exhibition titled "Lustrous Translucent Glass -- Ancient Glass Art along the Silk Road" at Hainan Museum in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 20, 2023. The exhibition introduces the ancient glassware collected by Japan's Hirayama Ikuo Silk Road Museum and displays 325 exquisite glassware that once spread to countries along the Silk Road, demonstrating the wisdom and creativity of all ethnic groups along the Silk Road. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

