Space conference to be held in east China

Xinhua) 13:49, April 20, 2023

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The China Space Conference will be held from April 23 to 26 in Hefei, the capital city of east China's Anhui Province, its organizers announced on Wednesday.

This year's conference will bring together experts and scholars from around the world to exchange ideas on deep space exploration, manned space travel, satellite internet, quantum communication, aerospace electronics, commercial spaceflight and other fields, promoting more international cooperation.

Jointly hosted by the Chinese Society of Astronautics and the China Space Foundation, the conference is one of the major activities of the upcoming Space Day of China, which will be observed on April 24.

At the conference, a report on crucial scientific and engineering problems in the field of space in 2023 will be released, according to the organizers.

The conference will host more than 30 sub-forums, including a China-Japan-ROK youth symposium, an international symposium on the rule of law in outer space, and a series of high-end dialogues.

Initiated in 2018, the annual conference is committed to building a platform for international academic exchanges, space industrialization cooperation, and science popularization.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)