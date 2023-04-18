Europe must by no means become U.S. vassal, Croatian experts say

ZAGREB, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Europe must be independent in terms of its foreign policy and security and must by no means become a vassal of the United States, Croatian experts said on Monday.

"Europe must be independent because that is the only way that it will survive. Though an ally of the United States, Europe must by no means become a U.S. vassal under the terms dictated by Washington," Drago Poldrugac, a Croatian political analyst, said in an interview with Xinhua.

Poldrugac applauded French President Emmanuel Macron's push for "strategic autonomy" from the United States, noting that "like many of his predecessors, Macron stands for the concept of the strategic autonomy of Europe."

Europe must cooperate with other countries, above all with China, and the African and Arab countries, where Europe can market its products, he said.

"Dependence on the United States does not contribute to the economic development of European countries," the expert said, noting that the United States has gained, at the cost of Europe, from the harsh sanctions imposed on Russia for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as they have led to an energy crisis and high inflation across Europe as well as the United States replacing Russia as the largest crude oil supplier to the European Union.

Echoing Poldrugac, Davor Gjenero also pointed out that Europe must have its independent policy from the United States as this is the only way to secure Europe's long-term interests.

Europe's strategic autonomy, as pushed for by the French president, is a realistic goal and it is something that Europe has aimed to realize for a long time, Gjenero told Xinhua, adding that Europe must work on its foreign policy identity and security identity and speak with one voice.

The comments from the two political analysts come as European Council President Charles Michel has said that more and more European Union leaders supported Macron's push for "strategic autonomy."

"On the issue of the relationship with the United States, it's clear that there can be nuances and sensitivities around the table of the European Council...I think quite a few really think like Emmanuel Macron," the European Council president told the U.S.-based POLITICO news service last week.

"If this alliance with the United States would suppose that we blindly, systematically follow the position of the United States on all issues, no," he said.

