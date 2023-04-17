Int'l community calls for immediate ceasefire in Sudan

Xinhua) 08:13, April 17, 2023

This photo taken on April 15, 2023 shows smoke rising in Khartoum, capital of Sudan. (Photo by Mohamed Khidir/Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Sudan's military conflict between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is sparking a wide range of concerns from the international community, with many countries and international organizations calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Already leaving at least 56 dead, and 595 others wounded, the conflict, which erupted on Saturday morning and raged into Sunday, still showed no sign of easing off.

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday strongly condemned the outbreak of fighting between the two forces, said his spokesman.

"The secretary-general calls on the leaders of the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces to immediately cease hostilities, restore calm and initiate a dialogue to resolve the current crisis," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

In notes to correspondents, Dujarric said Guterres spoke to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on how to de-escalate the situation.

In a separate call, Guterres spoke with RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. Guterres will continue his efforts, including by speaking to Sudanese Armed Forces commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, as soon as possible, said the spokesman.

In a statement, the AU said it "has continued to follow very closely and with deep concern the developments" in Sudan, urging the political parties, civilians, and military in the country to find a consensual solution to the crisis.

Egypt also expressed its great concern on Saturday, urging all Sudanese parties to protect the lives of citizens and prioritize the higher interests of their nation.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Saturday expressed his shock at and condemnation of the armed fighting, especially during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

He called for an immediate halt to the escalation and bloodshed, adding that the Arab League General Secretariat is ready to intervene to end the fight.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an East African bloc, on Saturday called on Sudanese warring parties to resolve differences through dialogue.

"These reports of fighting will not only cause setbacks but will also cause serious instability and insecurity to Sudan and the region at large," the IGAD said in a statement.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also urged Sudan's conflicting parties to exercise restraint and resolve the crisis through dialogue.

In a statement, the UAE Embassy in Khartoum expressed deep concern and reaffirmed the importance of de-escalation and finding a peaceful solution through dialogue. It also emphasized the need to support the political process in Sudan and achieve national consensus for the formation of a government.

Qatar, Libya, Iran and Jordan also joined in urging Sudan's conflicting parties to immediately stop fighting and resolve their differences through peaceful means.

