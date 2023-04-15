Home>>
Xi's article on new development pattern to be published
(Xinhua) 15:42, April 15, 2023
BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on accelerating the creation of a new development pattern, will be published on Sunday.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's eighth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
