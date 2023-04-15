Xi calls for further reform, opening up to drive Chinese modernization in Guangdong

Xinhua) 09:31, April 15, 2023

GUANGZHOU, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed that Guangdong Province is the pacemaker and experimental zone of China's reform and opening up, and plays an instrumental role in Chinese modernization. He made the remarks during a recent inspection trip to the province. Xi said that with the goals of building China into a great socialist country and achieving national rejuvenation in mind, Guangdong must focus on high-quality development as the primary task and forging a new development pattern as the strategic mission to take the lead in promoting reform in all respects and higher-level opening up, achieving greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, modernizing the industrial system, and advancing coordinated urban-rural and regional development, and be a trailblazer on the Chinese path to modernization.

From April 10 to 13, Xi made an inspection tour to places including Zhanjiang, Maoming and Guangzhou where he visited enterprises, a port, a village among other sites. Xi was accompanied by Huang Kunming, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, and Wang Weizhong, governor of the province.

On the morning of April 10, Xi first visited a mariculture base, a national level key mariculture project in south China, on Donghai Island in Zhanjiang City. After being briefed about the development of marine fisheries in Guangdong, Xi went on to see the fine fish breeds and asked research staff and breeders about breeding technology, the growth of fry and their market prices. He pointed out that China is a large country with a population of over 1.4 billion. To make sure the people have enough to eat and guarantee food security, we should adopt an all-encompassing approach to food production, utilizing both land and sea resources. Let the sea become blue granaries with fish and other marine products growing in aquafarms, he said. The breeding industry is the foundation of the development of modern agriculture and aquaculture. Concrete efforts must be made to promote its development. It is imperative to vigorously develop deep-sea aquaculture equipment and smart fisheries, and boost the transformation of marine fisheries into an information-based, intelligent and modern industry, he said.

The Zhanjiang Mangrove National Nature Reserve is the largest and densest natural reserve of its kind in China. Xi inspected the mangrove area on the Jinniu Island in Huguang Township, Mazhang District, in the eastern part of the reserve, and learned about the growth of mangroves and the surrounding ecological environment. He stressed that the mangroves are a "national treasure" and we should protect them as we do our own eyes. Strengthening marine ecological environment is an important part of overall ecological conservation. We should continue to pursue green development, make unremitting efforts from generation to generation to build a beautiful China, and make China's contribution to protecting the global village.

On the afternoon of April 10, Xi inspected Xuwen Port in Xuwen County of Zhanjiang City. This port is the "No.1 project" to connect Guangdong and its neighboring province Hainan. At the port terminal, Xi observed the overall view of the port and was briefed on Guangdong's efforts to improve connectivity of transport infrastructure and coordinate the work for the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port. Then he came to the berth wharf to see the ship docking and passenger transfer, among others. When passengers on board saw Xi, they all extended greetings to him. He waved to them and wished them a safe journey. Xi pointed out that the Qiongzhou Strait serves as a strategic channel for the national economic strategy in the South China Sea, and also a key gateway for the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port. We should do a good job in utilizing this "golden waterway" as the best channel for passenger and cargo transport, so as to build Xuwen Port into a modern comprehensive land-sea transport hub linking the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Hainan Free Trade Port.

After leaving Xuwen Port, Xi visited Dashuiqiao Reservoir in Xuwen County. The reservoir is a junction station for water diversion under the Beibu Gulf Rim Water Resources Allocation Project in Guangdong Province. Xi asked about the project's construction, management, operation and follow-up planning. The staff showed water samples and monitoring equipment and briefed Xi about local efforts in strengthening ecological conservation in the surrounding areas. Xi pointed out that China faces the challenges of insufficient and unbalanced water resources. To promote Chinese modernization, the availability of water resources as an important factor must be taken into consideration for urban development, land use, population growth and industrial development. Efforts should be made to develop water-saving industries. Guangdong Province must do a good job in optimizing the allocation of water resources, speed up with all-out efforts the construction of water resources allocation projects, promote endeavors in addressing the unbalanced development between regions and bring benefits to the people at an early date.

On April 11, Xi inspected Baiqiao Village in Genzi Township, Gaozhou of Maoming City. With plantations covering an area of 6,800 mu (around 453 hectares), the village specializes in producing lychees. Xi came to a lychee orchard to learn about local efforts to develop distinctive planting and cultural tourism industries. He cordially talked with technicians on the spot. Later, Xi visited a longan and lychee cooperative where he was briefed about the cooperative's operation and efforts in advancing rural revitalization. Xi noted that the region is known for lychees and has a history and culture of lychee planting with distinctive characteristics, notable advantages and a large market. It is necessary to further improve technologies in planting, fresh-keeping, and processing, so as to further advance the development of the distinctive lychee industry as well as distinctive cultural tourism.

When Xi was leaving, the villagers hailed aloud "Hello, General Secretary" and "Thank you, General Secretary." Xi said cordially to them, "This is my first visit to western Guangdong, and I am very pleased to see that the villagers are living a prosperous life through the development of lychee and other distinctive planting industries." He said we must advance rural revitalization across the board and address unbalanced development between urban and rural areas to advance Chinese modernization. We must remain committed to pursuing common prosperity, increase assistance and support for those who are lagging behind financially, foster social etiquette and civility among rural residents, and strengthen efforts to improve the rural living environment and protect the ecology, so that life for rural residents will get better one year after another, he added.

Xi made an inspection tour in Guangzhou on April 12. In the afternoon, he started his inspection by visiting the Guangzhou manufacturing base of LG Display. Leading officials of Guangdong briefed Xi on what the province has done over the past years to boost the interplay between domestic and international markets and resources and to raise the quality and level of trade and investment cooperation as well as the achievements made in this regard. Xi watched a display of the products and the process of manufacturing and assembly, and lauded the achievements made by the enterprise. Xi stressed that, amid the sluggish global economic growth, China will see its market have more competitive advantages if it speeds up fostering a new development pattern and improving its business environment. He said he hoped that foreign investors will seize the opportunities and come to China, especially Guangdong and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and tap the potential of the Chinese market to secure new success in their development.

Xi then made an inspection tour to GAC Aion New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. He visited its exhibition hall, assembly workshop, and workshop for producing batteries, and learned about the enterprise's progress made in achieving breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields and what it has been doing in developing higher-end, smarter and greener manufacturing. At the automotive engineering institute of Guangzhou Automobile Group, Xi took an attentive look at the labs for intelligent networking and model design, and talked with scientific researchers, entrepreneurs, employees and representatives of foreign companies. Xi noted that China's reform and opening-up policy will remain unchanged over the long term and the country will never close its door to the world. We are willing to work in the same direction with all countries that are willing to cooperate with us for win-win results to promote the common prosperity and development of the world economy. Xi stressed that China is a big country and must attach importance to the real economy and take the path of self-reliance. Core technologies in key areas should be based on independent research and development, and international cooperation is also welcome. Efforts should be made to strengthen education and personnel training to consolidate the foundation of sci-tech self-reliance and strength.

On the morning of April 13, Xi listened to the work reports of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee and the provincial government and affirmed the achievements Guangdong has made in various aspects.

Xi pointed out that the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has an important strategic position in the new development pattern of the country. Guangdong should earnestly implement the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee, regard the development of the Greater Bay Area as a great opportunity for Guangdong to further its reform and opening up, and give top priority to it, with the Pearl River Delta as the main position, and pool the whole province's efforts to do a good job in fulfilling this major task, so as to make the Greater Bay Area a strategic node for the new development pattern, a demonstration area for high-quality development and a pioneering area for the Chinese path to modernization.

Xi emphasized that high-level sci-tech self-reliance and strength is the key to the development of Chinese modernization. We should further implement the innovation-driven development strategy, strengthen the development of regional innovation system, further boost the independent innovation capability, and strive to make greater progress in achieving breakthroughs in core technologies in key areas. We should strengthen support for small and medium-sized enterprises in innovation, and cultivate more innovative enterprises with independent intellectual property rights and core competitiveness. It is very important to strengthen the principal role of enterprises in innovation, promote deeper integration of the innovation, industry, capital and talent chains, constantly promote the industrial application of scientific and technological achievements, and build an industrial science and technology innovation center with global influence. It is imperative to build the Greater Bay Area into a hub of talent to create an agglomeration effect of bringing together talent for innovation in high-end science and technology.

Xi pointed out that Chinese modernization should not follow the path that leads to the real economy being sidelined. Instead, efforts must be accelerated to develop a modern industrial system supported by the real economy. Guangdong Province must continue to develop manufacturing as its pillar industry and attach more importance to developing the real economy and accelerating industrial transformation and upgrading, so that its industrial foundation can be advanced and its industrial chain modernized. Guangdong must develop strategic emerging industries, and build a modern industrial system with stronger international competitiveness.

Xi emphasized that common prosperity is the essence of Chinese modernization, and coordinated regional development is a prerequisite for achieving it. Guangdong should make efforts to address unbalanced development between regions and accelerate the development of transport and other infrastructure for regional connectivity to promote the orderly transfer of industries from the Pearl River Delta to eastern, western and northern Guangdong. It is necessary to strengthen the overall planning of land and sea, and the complementary role between mountain-based economy and sea-based one, strengthen the overall layout of ports, industries and cities, enhance marine ecological protection so as to comprehensively build a strong maritime province. It is important to actively promote new urbanization with a focus on the development of county seats, accelerate the development of a modern rural industrial system, develop new rural collective economies, deeply implement rural development so as to promote common prosperity. Continuous efforts should be made to dynamically monitor any sign of rural residents relapsing into poverty, and regular assistance must be provided in this regard.

Xi pointed out that the theoretical study program is a major task for Party building this year. Party organizations at all levels must resolutely implement the plans of the CPC Central Committee, educate and guide Party members and officials to make efforts and achieve concrete results in forging inner strength, gaining wisdom, improving Party conduct and motivating actions through the study program. To forge the Party's soul through the study program is to deepen, internalize and apply the study and implementation of the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, in order to strengthen our beliefs, reinforce the marrow of our faith, keep the roots of our convictions healthy and strong, and absorb the mental nutrients we need to maintain the right line in our thinking. First, we need to stay firm on our ideals and convictions to strengthen political identification with the Party's values and orientation and have a correct outlook on the world, life and values. Second, we need to consolidate our loyalty to the Party, consciously uphold the Party's overall leadership, and the CPC Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership. We should constantly improve our capacity for political judgment, thinking, and implementation, stay in line with the CPC Central Committee in terms of political stance, political orientation, political principles and political path, and materialize our loyalty to the Party in the implementation of decisions and plans made by the CPC Central Committee. Third, we should stand firmly with the people, raise our consciousness of the Party's fundamental principles, and stick to the Party's founding mission. We must practice the Party's "mass line," and whether the people are satisfied should be the criterion for assessing whether the study program is successful. Efforts must be made to solve problems of the greatest, most immediate, and most practical concern to the people. Concrete, meticulous and effective actions must be taken to improve the people's livelihood, warm their hearts and respond to their aspirations, so that the people will benefit more from the achievements of modernization in a fair manner.

Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi on the inspection tours.

Li Ganjie, He Lifeng, and other leading officials of relevant central Party and government departments were also in Xi's company on the inspection tours. Leading officials of the seventh central steering group on the theoretical study program attended the briefings.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)