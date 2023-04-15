China opposes U.S. placing Chinese firms on entity list, Specially Designated Nationals List

Xinhua) 13:48, April 15, 2023

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China resolutely opposes the U.S. move to place Chinese companies on its "entity list" and Specially Designated Nationals List under the so-called Russia-related excuses, a spokesperson with China's Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday.

The move of the United States does not align with international laws and is not authorized by the United Nations Security Council, the spokesperson said. "This is a typical practice of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction."

The action has seriously undermined the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and threatened the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson said.

The United States should immediately rectify its wrong practices and cease unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises, the spokesperson said, adding that China will firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)