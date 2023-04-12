China not responsible for difficulties in China-US relations: foreign ministry

(People's Daily App) 15:18, April 12, 2023

Responsibility for difficulties in the China-US relationship does not lie with China, China said on Tuesday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a routine press briefing in Beijing.

"The responsibility for the current difficulties in China-US relations does not lie with China," Wang said. "The US needs to stop interfering in China's internal affairs and harming China's interests, and stop undermining the political foundation for our bilateral relations while stressing the need to put guardrails on the relationship."

"The US needs to work with China to bring the bilateral relations back onto the right track of sound and steady growth," he added.

(Compiled by Zhu Yurou, video edited by Luo Jie)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)