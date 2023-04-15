Home>>
U.S. retail sales plunge amid fear of recession
(Xinhua) 13:19, April 15, 2023
WASHINGTON, April 14 (Xinhua) -- U.S. retail sales dropped significantly in March amid worries that high-interest rates will spark a recession, according to advance estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Friday.
Sales slid 1 percent, sharply more than the 0.4 percent decrease that Wall Street had anticipated.
March's numbers were also a much steeper decrease than the 0.2 percent drop in the month prior.
Sales dropped across myriad sectors, with a 1.6 percent decrease in auto sales, a 1.2 percent slide in furniture stores, and a 2.1 percent decline in electronics sales.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. spying on allies leads to diplomatic blowups, reputational damage: New York Times
- U.S. wholesale prices see biggest drop in three years
- Suspected leaker of U.S. intel docs charged under Espionage Act
- U.S. chip act testament to Washington’s hegemonic practices
- TikTok Ban about global dominance of U.S. tech, not national security: Jacobin
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.