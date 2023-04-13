Chinese vice president meets Intel CEO

Xinhua) 08:54, April 13, 2023

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger in Beijing Wednesday, saying China will continue to foster a market-oriented and law-based international business environment.

Noting that China adheres to the basic state policy of reform and opening-up, Han said the country will continue to provide better services to foreign companies, and share new development opportunities with companies of all countries.

Han said economic globalization is an irresistible trend, and transnational enterprises should overcome difficulties and challenges to promote better cooperation in global trade and industry.

Intel is welcome to stand committed to the Chinese market and contribute to promoting China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation and maintaining the stability of global industrial and supply chains, Han said.

According to a press release, Gelsinger spoke highly of China's achievements in economic and social development and thanked the Chinese government for its long-term, continuous efforts in improving the business environment and protecting the investment rights and interests of foreign companies.

Gelsinger said that Intel is optimistic about the prospects of the Chinese market and will continue to increase investment and deepen cooperation with China.

