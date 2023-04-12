China makes solid progress in developing computing power

Xinhua) 15:53, April 12, 2023

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- The scale of China's computing power industry has expanded at an annual rate of nearly 30 percent in recent years, amid the country's push to develop its digital economy, official data showed.

By the end of last year, China's total computing power reached 180 EFLOPS, ranking second in the world, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The country's total data storage capacity has exceeded 1000 EB, the ministry added.

In recent years, the country has made solid progress in developing computing infrastructure, and the computing power industry is following a smart, green and safe path of development, the ministry said.

As the country has stepped up efforts to promote the digital economy, a mega project was launched last year involving the establishment of eight national computing hubs and 10 national data center clusters to improve the overall computing power.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)