Breathtaking scenery of Nalati Apricot Valley in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 13:18, April 12, 2023

Photo shows the beautiful scenery of Nalati Apricot Valley in Xinyuan county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Yang Xiaoqian)

As the pleasantly warm spring breeze blows across the earth, apricot flowers are in full bloom in Nalati Apricot Valley in Xinyuan county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The blooming apricot trees with white and pink blossoms have beautifully decorated the mountainside and stretched tens of kilometers along with the rolling hills, turning the valley into a spectacular fairyland.

Tourists are flocking to the apricot valley to feast their eyes on the breathtaking spring scenery. Since it opened to tourists on March 25, Nalati Apricot Valley has received 220,000 tourist visits from in and out of Xinjiang, generating a tourism revenue of 120 million yuan ($17.43 million).

In an effort to attract more tourists, the local government has upgraded roads in the tourist attraction and created a new area for apricot flower appreciation for visitors who drive to the place.

