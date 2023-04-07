Hyper-individualism keeps U.S. from addressing deadly gun violence: media

Xinhua) 10:28, April 07, 2023

NEW YORK, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Pro-gun Americans try to avoid saying things like "the death toll by guns is the price of freedom," but it is this deeply expensive freedom, specifically, that supports gun manufacturer's production of the tools being used to kill the kids, reported Indiana Capital Chronicle on Tuesday.

"Hyper-individualism is a fancy word for a simple thing: selfishness," said the report. "One of the problems with the pro-gun crowd is their inability to see the cost of their selfishness. The enormous fiscal aspect of the overwhelming presence of guns is quantifiable. The cost this extreme self-interested behavior is causing for the greater community is immeasurable."

"Losing commitment to both family and community leaves us where exactly? It leads us here - a nation stuck with a problem featuring a menu of potential solutions, but not enough commitment to one another to meaningfully act," it noted.

Last summer, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. It was, at best, an incremental federal step in the national struggle with gun violence for the first time in nearly thirty years. Twenty Republican members of congress voted for it, according to the report.

"American voters want action on guns, even if Republicans in congress still lack the courage to regularly deliver it," it added.

