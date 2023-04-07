Collusions between U.S., Taiwan doomed to fail

Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen recently had a "transit" trip through the United States and met with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional members.

Such political provocation that engaged in official interaction and elevated the substantive relations between the U.S. and Taiwan seriously violated the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiqués. It seriously infringed upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, impacted the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

During the so-called "transit" trip, Tsai attempted to package herself as a "peace lover" and a responsible party in cross-Strait relations, which was total self-deception.

There is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. These are indisputable facts grounded in history and law, and have been recognized by 182 countries around the world, including the U.S.

The special state of protracted political confrontation between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait has not imbued Taiwan with a status and rights in international law, nor can it change the legal status that Taiwan is a part of China's territory.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities of Taiwan refuse to acknowledge the one-China principle and claim that Taiwan is a "democratic country" free from the jurisdiction of the People's Republic of China. On the island, they press for "de-sinicization" and promote "incremental independence," constantly stirring up troubles on the Taiwan question.

They have forgotten their heritage, betrayed their motherland, and put aside the security and development interests of the people in Taiwan. Their practices are completely against their rhetoric about upholding "peace" and being "responsible."

During the so-called "transit" trip, Tsai flattered the trumped-up narrative of "democracy versus authoritarianism" foisted by the U.S. side and deliberately exaggerated the differences in the social system between Taiwan and the mainland. Such dangerous practice of seeking "Taiwan independence" in the name of "democracy" further revealed the despicable intention of the DPP authorities.

The differences in the social system are neither an obstacle to reunification nor a justification for secessionism. The DPP authorities are making excuses for "Taiwan independence" by distorting the relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait as the so-called confrontation between "democracy" and "authoritarianism." This is what really threatens the people in Taiwan.

Taiwan's future lies in the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and China's reunification. The Chinese on the two sides of the Strait should work together to achieve reunification.

The DPP authorities, in pursuit of private political gains, are willing to be a "servant" of hegemony, which causes tensions in the Taiwan Strait. It has made more and more Taiwan compatriots realize that the collusion between the DPP authorities and the U.S. is a scourge to Taiwan.

The one-China principle is what underpins peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. It is consistent with the basic norms of international relations.

Under the banner of the so-called "transit" trip, Tsai conducted political activities in the U.S. and had high-profile contact with the number three in the U.S. government, just to fan up the "one China, one Taiwan" or "two Chinas" in the international community, and relying on the U.S. to seek "Taiwan independence."

In disregard of China's serious representations and repeated warnings, the U.S. broke the political promises it has made in the Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the People's Republic of China and the United States of America, deliberately greenlighted the transit of Tsai and allowed her to have contact with the number three in the U.S. government. This was to upgrade the substantive relations between Taiwan and the U.S., hollow out the one-China principle, and send an egregiously wrong signal to the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

The ultimate goal of Washington is to take Taiwan as a political pawn to contain China, trying to hinder China's complete reunification and stop the country from achieving the great revitalization of the Chinese nation. This dirty plot is no longer a secret and will never succeed.

In an attempt to mislead the public, some U.S. politicians chicaned that Tsai's meeting with McCarthy was a compromise and that the U.S. has exercised restraint on Tsai's "transit" trip, saying the Chinese side should not overreact. Such sheer misrepresentation of facts further revealed the hypocrisy of the U.S.

Washington explicitly recognizes that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government of China in the Joint Communiqué. The leader of the incumbent U.S. administration has repeatedly made promises that the U.S. would not support "Taiwan independence," "two Chinas," or "one China, one Taiwan."

However, the U.S. side betrayed its promises, engaged in official interaction and elevated the substantive relations between the U.S. and Taiwan, blatantly allowing Tsai to sell "Taiwan independence" claims in the U.S., and permitting high-ranking U.S. officials to support "Taiwan independence" activities launched by DPP authorities.

The U.S. is talking about "restraint" but keeping provocative actions. This fully exposes its hegemonic, domineering and bullying nature.

Tsai's "transit" trip through the U.S. once again told the world that the tensions in the Taiwan Strait stem from the DPP authorities clinging to the U.S. to seek "independence," and from U.S. efforts to contain China with the Taiwan question. The collusion between the U.S. and Taiwan is the real threat to the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The Chinese government and people will strike hard at the separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence" and firmly oppose the collusion between the U.S. and Taiwan. It is a justifiable move to defend the national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to maintain the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait and the world at large.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People's Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)

