Study outline of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to be published

Xinhua) 09:14, April 07, 2023

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- A new study outline of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era will be released, according to a circular issued by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

The updated study outline provides a comprehensive and systematic exposition of the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and reflects the latest development of the thought, according to the circular.

It will serve as an important piece of material for Party members and officials as well as the public to thoroughly understand the thought, the circular said.

The CPC has started a Party-wide campaign in April to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

In the circular, the CPC Central Committee urged Party organizations at all levels to unify their thinking, will, and action with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and use the thought to equip their minds and guide and enhance their work.

