China to improve elderly-care work mechanism

Xinhua) 17:13, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China will improve its elderly-care work mechanism to implement the proactive national strategy in response to population aging and to expand the basic elderly-care services to cover all senior citizens, according to a reform plan of State Council institutions submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

