China issues commemorative stamp for 14th NPC

People's Daily Online) 09:46, March 07, 2023

A staff member displays a commemorative stamp issued in honor of the 14th National People’s Congress. (Photo/CFP)

China released a commemorative stamp in honor of the 14th National People’s Congress on March 5. The stamp, issued by China Post, carries an inscription of Chinese characters that say "the 14th National People's Congress of People's Republic of China”, with a denomination of 1.2 yuan (about 17 U.S. cents).

Photo shows commemorative covers issued in honor of the 14th National People’s Congress. (Photo/CFP)

