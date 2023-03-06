UN chief welcomes agreement on text of UN ocean treaty

Xinhua) 09:34, March 06, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, March 5 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the finalization of a text of the United Nations (UN) Ocean Treaty to ensure the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdictions, his spokesman said Saturday.

"The secretary-general commends delegates for finalizing a text to ensure the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction," said an unnamed spokesperson for Guterres in a statement. "This breakthrough, which covers nearly two-thirds of the ocean, marks the culmination of nearly two decades of work and builds on the legacy of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea."

This action is a victory for multilateralism and for global efforts to counter the destructive trends facing ocean health, now and for generations to come. It is crucial for addressing the triple planetary crises of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. It is also vital for achieving ocean-related goals and targets of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, said the statement.

Guterres commends all parties for their ambition, flexibility and perseverance and looks forward to continuing working with all parties to secure a healthier, more resilient, and more productive ocean, benefiting current and future generations, said the statement released late Saturday night.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)