China to see all ethnic groups strive in unity for common prosperity, development: report

Xinhua) 10:00, March 05, 2023

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will, with a focus on forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, uphold and improve the system of regional ethnic autonomy and encourage all its ethnic groups to strive in unity for common prosperity and development, said a government work report.

The report was submitted to the national legislature for deliberation on Sunday.

"We should follow the principle that religions in China must be Chinese in orientation, and provide active guidance to religions so that they can adapt themselves to socialist society," said the report.

