China to keep RMB exchange rate generally stable at adaptive, balanced level

Xinhua) 09:38, March 05, 2023

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China should keep the RMB exchange rate generally stable at an adaptive, balanced level in 2023, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.

