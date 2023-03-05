Home>>
China to keep RMB exchange rate generally stable at adaptive, balanced level
(Xinhua) 09:38, March 05, 2023
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China should keep the RMB exchange rate generally stable at an adaptive, balanced level in 2023, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.
