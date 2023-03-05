China targets inflation of around 3 pct in 2023

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China targets inflation rate, or increase in consumer price index (CPI), of around 3 percent for 2023, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.

