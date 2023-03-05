Iraqi int'l security, defense exhibition opens in Baghdad

Xinhua) 09:11, March 05, 2023

BAGHDAD, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Iraq's 11th edition of the International Security and Defense Exhibition opened on Saturday in the capital Baghdad, with the participation of 78 weapons production companies from 19 countries.

Adel al-Masoudi, head of the State Company for Iraqi Fairs and Commercial Services, said in a statement that some local weapons production companies affiliated with the ministries of defense, interior, and industry are participating in the four-day exhibition.

Companies from Britain, Bulgaria, China, France, Italy, the Republic of Korea and other countries have also taken part in the exhibition.

Light, medium, and heavy weapons, towed and self-propelled artillery of various calibers, combat aircraft, drones, tanks, armored personnel carriers, counter-battery radar, and metal detectors are among the items in the exhibition.

Mustafa Ati Hassan, head of the Iraqi Defense Industry Commission, told Xinhua that the defense exhibition is a great opportunity for the commission to cooperate with weapons-producing companies.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)