China needs to consolidate foundation of digital economy development: spokesperson

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China needs to consolidate the foundation of the development of digital economy and boost the integration of digital economy and manufacturing, a spokesperson for the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) said Friday.

Digital economy plays an increasingly crucial role in national economic development and people's daily lives, spokesperson Guo Weimin said when answering questions at a press conference.

China's national political advisors attach great importance to the digital economy. Based on in-depth investigations, the CPPCC held a consultation last year on the sustainable and sound development of digital economy, Guo noted.

China needs to address weaknesses in key areas, consolidate the foundation for digital economy's development, make full use of data resources, boost the integration of digital economy and manufacturing, and enhance supervision and digital security, said the spokesperson.

Many political advisors have made efforts in the research and application of digital economy and in facilitating high-quality development with digital technologies, Guo added.

