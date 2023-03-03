Shipbuilding enterprises speed up production in Yuanjiang, China's Hunan
This photo taken on March 2, 2023 shows a cargo ship at a shipbuilding enterprise in Yuanjiang, central China's Hunan Province. Since this year, shipbuilding enterprises in Yuanjiang have been speeding up production, aiming for a good start in the first quarter. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
A worker marks the hull of a ship at a shipbuilding enterprise in Yuanjiang, central China's Hunan Province, March 1, 2023. Since this year, shipbuilding enterprises in Yuanjiang have been speeding up production, aiming for a good start in the first quarter. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
A worker carries out welding operations at a shipbuilding enterprise in Yuanjiang, central China's Hunan Province, March 2, 2023. Since this year, shipbuilding enterprises in Yuanjiang have been speeding up production, aiming for a good start in the first quarter. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
A worker carries out welding operations at a shipbuilding enterprise in Yuanjiang, central China's Hunan Province, March 1, 2023. Since this year, shipbuilding enterprises in Yuanjiang have been speeding up production, aiming for a good start in the first quarter. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
This aerial photo taken on March 2, 2023 shows cargo ships at a shipbuilding enterprise in Yuanjiang, central China's Hunan Province. Since this year, shipbuilding enterprises in Yuanjiang have been speeding up production, aiming for a good start in the first quarter. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Photos
