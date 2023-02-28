Home>>
Renowned Chinese economist Li Yining dies at 92
(Xinhua) 08:52, February 28, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese economist Li Yining, renowned for his contributions to China's economic reform, died on Monday night in Beijing at the age of 92, according to Peking University (PKU).
The revered economist, who was a senior professor at PKU and honorary dean of the Guanghua School of Management at PKU, passed away at Peking Union Medical College Hospital at 7:31 p.m.
