Nearly 570 illegal immigrants rescued off Tunisian coast

Xinhua) 10:02, February 22, 2023

TUNIS, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- A total of 569 undocumented immigrants were rescued off the Tunisian coast while attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, Tunisian National Guard spokesman Houcemeddine Jbabli said Tuesday.

"As part of the fight against the phenomenon of illegal immigration, 11 illegal immigration attempts were foiled late Monday night," Jbabli said in a statement.

Among the rescued included 20 Tunisians and 549 people of different African nationalities, it said.

Located in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia has been one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration to Europe.

The number of illegal immigrants attempting to reach Italy via Tunisia has been on the rise, despite the strict measures taken by the Tunisian authorities to tackle illegal immigration.

