Nearly 570 illegal immigrants rescued off Tunisian coast
TUNIS, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- A total of 569 undocumented immigrants were rescued off the Tunisian coast while attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, Tunisian National Guard spokesman Houcemeddine Jbabli said Tuesday.
"As part of the fight against the phenomenon of illegal immigration, 11 illegal immigration attempts were foiled late Monday night," Jbabli said in a statement.
Among the rescued included 20 Tunisians and 549 people of different African nationalities, it said.
Located in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia has been one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration to Europe.
The number of illegal immigrants attempting to reach Italy via Tunisia has been on the rise, despite the strict measures taken by the Tunisian authorities to tackle illegal immigration.
Photos
Related Stories
- Tunisia, Italy pledge to jointly fight illegal immigration
- U.S. gov't announces measures to crack down on illegal immigration
- Yearender: U.S. braces for end of 2022 with deeper political divide, unresolved problems
- Chinese immigration authorities track down almost 19,000 suspects in Q3
- Mexican president says Texas governor's immigration order "vulgar," "backward"
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.