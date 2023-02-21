China's Haikou resumes int'l passenger flight route with Bangkok

Passengers queue for security check at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

HAIKOU, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- A flight took off on Monday morning from Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the capital of south China's island province of Hainan, bound for Bangkok in Thailand.

It marked the resumption of the international passenger flight route between the two cities, one day after Haikou resumed its international passenger flight route with Cambodia's Phnom Penh on Sunday.

The route is operated by Hainan Airlines using a Boeing 738 airplane, and will run twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The airport will gradually resume more flights to other destinations in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

