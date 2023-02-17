China Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Annual Meeting held in Yulin, China's Shaanxi
Artists perform in a yangge drama as a part of the first China Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Annual Meeting in Yulin, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2023. The first China Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Annual Meeting is held here from Feb. 16 to 20, which features an opening ceremony and a series of performances, exhibitions, and forums. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)
Photos
