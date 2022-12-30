Home>>
Virtual lion dance at the Shenzhen Bay
(People's Daily App) 15:00, December 30, 2022
Check out how this virtual lion uses skyscrapers as poles to perform a traditional Chinese lion dance at the Shenzhen Bay in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province.
(Produced by Wu Bozheng and Cheng Ming)
