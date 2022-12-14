Households reassess spending for Christmas by soaring inflation in UK
People walk past promotional signs in Manchester, Britain, Dec. 13, 2022. Soaring inflation has forced many households to reassess their spending for Christmas this year. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)
Discounted Christmas items are pictured in a shop in Manchester, Britain, Dec. 13, 2022. Soaring inflation has forced many households to reassess their spending for Christmas this year. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)
People walk past a promotional sign in Manchester, Britain, Dec. 13, 2022. Soaring inflation has forced many households to reassess their spending for Christmas this year. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)
A woman walks past promotional signs in Manchester, Britain, Dec. 13, 2022. Soaring inflation has forced many households to reassess their spending for Christmas this year. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)
People walk past promotional signs in Manchester, Britain, Dec. 13, 2022. Soaring inflation has forced many households to reassess their spending for Christmas this year. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)
People walk past a promotional sign in Manchester, Britain, Dec. 13, 2022. Soaring inflation has forced many households to reassess their spending for Christmas this year. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)
Photos
