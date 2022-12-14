China, LAC countries hold defense forum

Xinhua) 10:23, December 14, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- A defense forum with participation of officers of national defense departments and militaries from China and 24 Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries was held via video link on Tuesday.

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe attended the forum and delivered a keynote speech.

Noting that China-LAC relations have entered a new era, Wei said China and LAC countries should strengthen solidarity and cooperation, work together to cope with risks and challenges, and make more contributions to regional and world peace and stability and to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Representatives from the LAC countries said they look forward to further strengthening solidarity and coordination with China to achieve new progress in defense cooperation.

