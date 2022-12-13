Chinese mainland reports 2,270 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:49, December 13, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 2,270 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Altogether 5,181 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 3,943 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Monday, said the commission in its daily report.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)