Chinese mainland reports 2,270 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 11:49, December 13, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 2,270 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
Altogether 5,181 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 3,943 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Monday, said the commission in its daily report.
Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.
