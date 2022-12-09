Chinese-built port projects to spur Ghana's economic growth: Ghanaian president

Xinhua) 13:25, December 09, 2022

ACCRA, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The construction of two port projects by a Chinese company, as part of Ghana's port expansion program, will spur economic growth in the country, said Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Thursday.

The Ghanaian government is determined to position the port as a major economic growth pole, said Akufo-Addo at a sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of construction of an oil and gas services terminal as well as a floating dry dock and ship maintenance facility contracted by the China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC) at the southwestern port city Takoradi.

"The construction of the modern oil and gas services terminal is part of the strategic development of the port of Takoradi. The completion of this project will accommodate oil and gas service providers, fabrication companies, exploration companies, and their suppliers for supply-base activities," said the president.

"The floating dry dock and ship maintenance facility is meant to carry out maintenance work on vessels. I have no doubt that this project and many others will spur rapid economic growth and accelerate the development of our economy," he said.

According to the CHEC, the oil and gas services terminal and the floating dry dock and ship maintenance facility will be completed in 22 months and 18 months respectively, and around 500 local jobs will be created.

The Takoradi port borders the Atlantic Ocean and serves as a major port in West Africa.

