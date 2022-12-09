Xi Jinping sends letter to congratulate 30th anniversary of ANHPRC founding

Xinhua) 08:37, December 09, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Association of National History of the People's Republic of China (ANHPRC), Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, sent a congratulatory letter to extend warm congratulations and sincere greetings to all the staff of the ANHPRC and the vast number of Chinese history researchers throughout the country.

In his letter, Xi pointed out that since its founding 30 years ago, the ANHPRC has made contributions to the research on and publicity of the history of New China, and to the education on it as well.

Xi hoped that staff in the ANHPRC will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress, adhere to the correct political orientation and historical materialism, take as the guide the latest achievements of adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of our times, further unite the vast number of national history researchers, firmly grasp the main theme and mainstream nature of national history, constantly raise the level of research, innovate the way of publicity, and strengthen education and guidance. He hoped that the study of history will inspire the people to strengthen their confidence in history and their initiative in history, better pool the strength of hard work, and make new contributions to building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

On the morning of December 8, a conference was held in Beijing to promote research on the history of New China, and the gathering was also to mark the 30th anniversary of the founding of the ANHPRC. Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, read Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter and delivered a speech at the meeting. He said that the gist of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important instructions must be earnestly studied and implemented, and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era must be applied as a guide for the study on the history of New China. He also said that historical materialism should be integrated into the whole process of research work, China's time-honored tradition in historical research should be carried forward, and importance must be attached to the building of academic disciplines and training of talent. In this way, he said, progress will be made in the study on the history of New China, so that the study will better serve the overall work of the Party and the country in the new era.

Leaders from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the Institute of Contemporary China Studies, and the ANHPRC made speeches at the meeting.

Founded in December 1992, the ANHPRC is a national academic social organization. It aims to unite experts and scholars engaged in the study of national history and those who are enthusiastic about the work of national history, and to jointly promote the study and publicity of national history and education on it.

