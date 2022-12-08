Preparations made for China-Arab States Summit, China-GCC Summit
This photo shows a board about the China-Gulf Cooperation Council summit at a media center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
The first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council summit will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Dec.9.
Journalists work in a media center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
A journalist works in a media center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
This photo shows a screen display about the China-Gulf Cooperation Council summit on a street in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
This photo shows a street view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
This photo shows a screen display about the China-Arab States Summit on a street in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
