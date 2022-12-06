China's courier sector sees accelerated recovery

Xinhua) 10:46, December 06, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector has seen an accelerated recovery, with average daily business volume steadily rising since late November, the State Post Bureau said Monday.

From Friday to Sunday, over 300 million parcels were handled daily on average, indicating a fast rebound in the industry, data monitored by the bureau showed.

The bureau attributed the quick rebound to the generally sound COVID-19 prevention and control situation in the country, improved prevention and control measures, and the consumption potential that has been unleashed.

The express delivery industry is in its peak season, and its business volume is expected to continue growing, driven by upcoming shopping festivals and promotions, the bureau said.

