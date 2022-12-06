China's courier sector sees accelerated recovery
BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector has seen an accelerated recovery, with average daily business volume steadily rising since late November, the State Post Bureau said Monday.
From Friday to Sunday, over 300 million parcels were handled daily on average, indicating a fast rebound in the industry, data monitored by the bureau showed.
The bureau attributed the quick rebound to the generally sound COVID-19 prevention and control situation in the country, improved prevention and control measures, and the consumption potential that has been unleashed.
The express delivery industry is in its peak season, and its business volume is expected to continue growing, driven by upcoming shopping festivals and promotions, the bureau said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Fast expansion of China’s courier sector mirrors vitality of Chinese economy
- Chinese couriers rewarded for clues to drug crimes
- China's courier services become greener
- China accelerates greenization of courier sector
- China releases courier industry annual report for 2020
- China's courier sector registers steady growth in 2020: report
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.